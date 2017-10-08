SOFTBALL: Tigers rally to win region title

Before this past Saturday, the Commerce fast pitch softball team had never captured a Region Championship. Following a three-win season in 2016, expectations weren’t too high this season.
But the Tigers rallied in the final day of the Region 8-A Tournament needing to beat Prince Avenue twice. They got the job done with victories with the scores of 6-5 and 13-6. Commerce outscored the Wolverines 18-6 in the final eight innings of the evening.
But down 5-1 in the first game against Prince Avenue, it appeared as though the championship drought would continue for at least one more year.
Then came a pair of runs in the sixth inning, and another early in the seventh. And all of the sudden, freshman Emma came to the plate as a pinch runner with two outs and a tying run on second base. She didn’t need many pitches to find the one for her. When she found it, she launched it over the fence in center field. Davis gave Commerce a 6-5 lead.
“That was indescribable, skills can only go so far, you have to have heart for that. That’s one thing about these girls, they get down and they get back up, we love each other, it’s like a family,” said head coach C.J. Wilkes. “I don’t think they [Prince Avenue] were expecting us to come back the way that we did, once we got up, the momentum was in our favor and we never lost it.”
Pitcher Teresa Dixon shut the Wolverines down in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the game for the Tigers. But they needed one more win over Prince Avenue to win the Region 8-A Championship. However, game two was not as nerve-wracking.
After trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, Commerce took a 4-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back. Their offense fired on all cylinders the rest of the way on route to a 13-6 win in six innings.
“Unforgettable, girls played their hearts out, they came into the day behind needing to win two games and they never gave up.” Wilkes said. “Our goal was to win region and keep on going, I think that’s what kept driving them and kept them smiling.”
