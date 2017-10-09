There isn’t any hint of trauma with Greg Osborne, not until he leans over and shows where the staples were in his head.
But Osborne of Hull is lucky to be alive.
And he stood to the side of the Dollar General parking lot in Comer under some trees on a recent sunny afternoon as those who helped free him from his ripped-in-half tractor, which was crushing him, talked about what he doesn’t remember, his near-death experience on Holly Creek Church Road at 8:20 p.m., Sept. 19.
“It’s probably a blessing you don’t remember,” said his buddy Ricky Hix.
Osborne and Hix had finished working on a food plot when Osborne turned onto the road while driving his 2003 John Deere tractor. Duncan Patton, 17, Comer, approached at a high rate of speed in a 2002 Ford Super Duty pickup, slamming into Osborne’s tractor, ripping it in half and throwing Osborne under the front bucket, face down, unable to breathe. Patton was cited for driving too fast for conditions and following too closely.
Hix ran to his friend. He couldn’t budge the tractor, couldn’t get his friend free enough to breathe.
“I ain’t no weakling, but I ain’t no Superman,” said Hix. “But I was doing my praying too. But the first thing, I tried right off the bat to move it. And I couldn’t.”
Hix’s son, Matt, showed up quickly. Matt and his wife are building a house nearby. He was inspecting the construction. That’s when he saw his neighbor, Brad Ruff.
“I stopped cause I could tell something was wrong and he said, ‘There’s been a bad wreck up here,’” said Matt. “I followed him up there and he said, ‘Take me to my house to get my tractor. There’s a man up there hurt real bad. It’s not your dad, but your dad knows him.’ I still had no idea it was Greg. So I took him back home, got his tractor, about 200 yards away. I left and came back up. That’s when I first saw Greg under the tractor. I saw dad there.”
Ruff was hurrying to bring a tractor to free Osborne. So was Cory Clements. First responders, firemen and deputies were racing to the scene too. But Osborne was suffocating.
About that time, James Lowe and his wife, Melissa, of Comer showed up. They had seen the smoke from the collision. They first saw Patton, who wasn’t injured in the accident.
“I said, ‘Are you all right?” remembered James Lowe. “He said, ‘Yeah, but I hit a tractor and there’s a man up under the tractor.”
Lowe hurried to the tractor and found Osborne beneath it. He said he first thought Osborne was “already gone.”
“I tried to lift the bucket up first and I couldn’t lift it up,” said Lowe. “I felt it was heavy. And I went to the side of the tractor three different times trying to lift it. And he (Osborne) started making a real bad sound. And I got down there with him and I said, ‘God is with you.’ And he didn’t make no sound. And I said it a second time. And I got back up and about the fifth time I pushed and I felt it move and I hollered to him (Ricky) drag him. And he grabbed him by the legs and dragged him out from under there.”
Ricky said his friend was dying. He had not doubt, neither did Lowe. They said the gurgling was unmistakably the sound of death. Both said they had heard it before.
“It was a gurgle of death,” said Ricky. “It’s the sound you hear when someone is dying.”
Melissa Lowe said she and her husband were coming back from running errands in Athens. She was on the phone with 9-1-1 when the three men freed Osborne from the tractor.
“I know he’s picked up things before, but I didn’t know he could pick that up,” she said.
Lowe said it wasn’t his own strength, but God’s power that got the tractor off Osborne.
“It’s God,” he said. “I know trying to lift that bucket, I couldn’t move it. And I tried to lift that tractor three different times. That dead weight. And I got down there and was praying with him and when I got back up, I felt that tractor move. I knew right there that was God. Because if I had done in the first time, second time, third time, fourth time. I would have thought it was me. But that fifth time. I knew that was God. That was the Lord God. I remember feeling that weight. And I knew I couldn’t lift it. That was the Lord God.”
Lowe said he knew he couldn’t stop until Osborne was free.
“I wasn’t going to quit,” he said. “I knew he was trying to live. So I wasn’t going to quit.”
Lowe recalled how Osborne’s son showed up and told his father, “don’t die on me daddy.” And he said the memory of that day will always be with him.
“I’ve been thinking about it ever since it happened,” said Lowe. “In all that chaos, there was peace. The Lord God was with us.”
Matt Hix said he won’t forget the incident either.
“I laid in the bed and stared at the ceiling until daylight thinking, ‘What in the hell just happened?’” he said.
His dad, Ricky, said he has pulled the dead weight of dummies in fire department tests, remember that 160 lbs. is tough.
“How much you weigh?” he asked Osborne.
“We pulled him out of there like it was nothing,” he said, chuckling.
Ricky has no doubt that there was divine intervention in saving his friend.
“The good Lord had his hand on that whole thing,” he said. “You can talk about the past couple of weeks the tornados and earthquakes and I’ve heard people saying those are acts of God, but to me, those are not acts of God, those are Satan walking around, but the other night that was an act of God. We had help getting him out from under that tractor. Nobody can convince me otherwise.”
Osborne is not completely well. He suffered a concussion and has headaches and dizziness. He’s had to miss work. But he’s getting back to normal. He’s driving again. And he drove to the interview at the Dollar General Monday.
“I’m amazed to see him come driving in,” said James Lowe. “I was amazed to talk on the phone with him.”
Osborne said he’s grateful to the men who freed him from the tractor. He said he’s known Ricky and Matt Hix forever. He got to meet James Lowe under better circumstances Monday. The Hix father and son and Lowe couple stood next to Osborne and put a hand on his shoulder for a photo.
“I’m just very thankful,” he said. “It’s a miracle. I appreciate it.”
