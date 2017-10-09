BOC chairman presents potential policy changes

Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough proposed a couple of potential policy changes at county meetings Oct. 2, but the board took no actions on the matters.
Scarborough noted that there are two public comment portions of regular commission meetings, one for comments on agenda items and a second time of public input at the end of the meeting on any subject. He suggested that the county consider eliminating the second public comment portion of the meetings, adding that people who have an issue that needs to be discussed can bring it up with a commissioner or the chairman, who can then present it to the board.
He also said the county industrial development authority (IDA) presents a monthly report to the county commissioners on the group’s activities. Scarborough suggested that the IDA present a report on a quarterly basis, since “not a lot is happening” with the IDA right now. Commissioner Jim Escoe said he prefers the monthly report.
“Three months is a long time to wait,” he said.
In a separate matter, Scarborough announced that the Department of Natural Resources is willing to take over complete funding of Watson Mill State Park. The county had been covering 75 percent of the $30,000 cost.
“That will be a break for Madison County,” said the chairman. “They (DNR) are in a healthier financial position.”
Also Monday, the board discussed the need for a new truck to replace the old code enforcement vehicle which was lost in an accident. Sheriff Michael Moore requested a $33,000 Dodge four-wheel drive that will be used by the sheriff’s department and another higher-mileage vehicle will be transferred to the code enforcement office.
The board ultimately agreed to finance the vehicle rather than paying for it all at once.
The discussion of the truck highlighted the current budget predicament of the county government. For years, the county has operated at a shortfall and used reserve funds to cover balance the lack of revenues. Now, there’s another shortfall situation, but the reserves have run low and the board will run out of money before the end of the year and likely need to pull from 2018 revenues, which are already being collected from recently mailed tax bills. Scarborough said that a complete purchase of a vehicle will put the county in a financial bind right now, but he said it will be easier to cover that cost after the new budget cycle starts.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland suggested that the board consider financing the vehicle for the short term and then paying it off in full when the county is on more solid footing financially. The board approved that suggestion 5-0.
In a separate matter, county Democratic Party chairman Conolus Scott said he hasn’t gotten any notification from the county about when to nominate a new Democratic member to the county election board. The three-person board includes the county election supervisor and representatives from both Republican and Democratic parties. The Republicans are scheduled to address the commissioners about the election board at the BOC’s Oct. 30 meeting. The commissioners asked Scott if he’d be willing to address the board then, too. He said he would. Scott also reminded commissioners that he asked them to consider setting policy to require publicizing any vacancies on appointed county boards so that more people could have an opportunity to serve. He spoke with the group on the matter earlier this year but said he hasn’t heard anything about it since then.
A citizen addressed the board about private drives, wondering how the county chooses to take over maintenance on such roads. County commissioners recently abandoned 2.43 miles of road and may adopt a couple of miles of private roads. Scarborough said that county records show that Hickory Hills, which had been considered private, is actually already a public road and needs to be maintained. Commissioners say they look at the number of houses on private roads and whether there are special services being provided, such as buses and special needs residents on those roads when considering adoption of a private drive.
The board approved a proclamation recognizing October as “Dysautonomia Awareness Month.” Dysautonomia is a “group of medical conditions that result in a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system, which is responsible for ‘automatic’ bodily functions, such as respiration, heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, temperature control and more.” Commissioner Lee Allen said there are a lot of elderly residents in the county who deal with dysautonomia.
