COMMERCE - Margaret Greene Brand, 100, died Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Brookside Assisted Living.
She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Brand was born in Griffin, the daughter of the late Melvin Plato and Rosa Lee Roquemore Greene. She was a homemaker, seamstress and served as an assistant to the high school counselor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lacy (RL) Brand; and three sons-in-law, Bill Smith, Charles Farrell and Jimmy Moore.
Survivors include her daughters, Ellen Smith, Commerce, Rose Farrell, Covington, Joan Leichner (Ed), Shelbyville, Tenn., and Nancy Moore, Adel; ten grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Commerce First United Methodist Church with Dr. David Bowen, the Rev. Dick Reese and Dr. Kathy Lamon officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church, 54 Cherry St., Commerce GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Brand (10-08-17)
