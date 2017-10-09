Ivivan Cowart (10-06-17)

DACULA - Vivian Beatrice Cowart, 93, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd W. Cowart; and son-in-law, Donald Chester Steele.
Mrs. Cowart was born July 27, 1924, in Commerce. She was a 1942 graduate of Homer High School in Commerce. She was a retired accountant and supervisor from Ivan Allen Company with over 31 years of service and she also worked for the Baptist Bookstore in Atlanta. She was a member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, where she was also a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Women’s Club.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie Sue Steele, Dacula, Leita A. Cowart and Janet L. Albright, Clarkston, Ga., Catherine Camille and Brian C. Hawkins, Lilburn, Ben W. Cowart and fiancée, Cathy Rogers, Rockford, Ill., and William Aubrey and Kellie Cowart, Duluth; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-
great-grandchild; sister, Irene G. O’Kelley, Commerce; brother, Carlton Gailey, Jackson, Miss.; nieces, Pegi G. Boatwright, Statesboro, Ga. and Debbie O’Kelley, Hoschton; other special nieces and nephews; first cousins, Martha Dodd McConnell, Powder Springs, Ga., Jerry Gailey, Commerce, and Jo Gailey Hill, Commerce; and aunt, Sue Gailey, Baldwin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Ted Williams officiating. Entombment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 11, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
