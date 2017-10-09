David Gomez (10-09-17)

COMMERCE - David Gomez, 60, died Monday, October 9, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Gomez was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, the son of the late Pablo Quiroga and Antonia Guerrero Rosas Gomez. He worked at Hansen Technology.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Scarsellato Gomez, Commerce; son, Nicholas Miller, Commerce; daughter, Dana Gomez, Sanford, Fla.; brothers, Pablo Gomez, Texas, and Arturo Gomez, Chicago, Ill.; sister, Teresa Gonzales, Illinois.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 14, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
