WATKINSVILLE - Charles Randall Ivie, 75, passed away October 8, 2017, at residence surrounded by his family and friends.
A native and lifelong resident of Oconee County, he was the son of the late Alvin Thurman and Pauline Pritchett Ivie. Charles served with the United States Army Reserves and was retired from Baldwin Filters. He was a charter member of Briarwood Baptist Church and a deacon and member of Bishop Baptist Church. A very active member of the community, Charles was a former councilman for Watkinsville and most recently, served three terms as Mayor. Charles served on numerous committees and was a member of Oconee Civitan Club and a Mason.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carol Downs Ivie; daughters, Sherrie Ivie Pope and her husband Mike and Shawn Ivie Williams and her husband Byron; grandchildren, Justin Williams, Hunter Pope and his fiancee’, Allyson Pelligrino, Haley and Gray Holcomb, Shelby and Quinton NeSmith and Ivie Grace Bradberry; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Williams, Copelan Williams and Bentley Holcomb; sister, Elaine and Ted Lundy; brother, Doyle Ivie and Claire Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews, extended family, and a multitude of friends.
Services will be Thursday, October 12, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Chapel, WEST with the Revs. Ervin Goss, Dan Fuller and Terry Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, October 10, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677, or The Tree House (Child Advocacy Center), 173 Highland Drive, Winder, GA 30680.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, West. www.lordandstephens.com
Charles Ivie (10-08-17)
