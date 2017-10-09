Vivian Cowart (10-06-17)

DACULA - Vivian Beatrice Cowart, 93, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd W. Cowart; and son-in-law, Donald Chester Steele.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie Sue Steele, Dacula, Leita A. Cowart and spouse, Jenna L. Albright, Clarkston, Ga., Catherine Camille and Brian C. Hawkins, Lilburn, Ben W. Cowart and fiancée, Cathy Rogers, Rockford, Ill., and William Aubrey and Kellie Cowart, Duluth; sister, Irene O’Kelley, Commerce; brother, Carlton Gailey, wife, Janice Gailey, Morton, Miss.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, Connie G. Riggs, Saluda, S.C., Pegi G. Boatwright, Statesboro, Ga., Debbie O’Kelley, Hoschton; Susan G. Payne, Madison, Miss., and Laurie G. Howren, Kennesaw; nephews, Bill Gailey, Ft. Walton, Fla. and Michael Gailey, Statesboro; first cousins, Martha Dodd McConnell, Powder Springs, Jerry Gailey, Commerce, and Jo Gailey Hill, Commerce; and Aunt Sue Gailey, Baldwin, Ga.
Mrs. Cowart was born July 27, 1924, in Commerce. She took business classes at the Burroughs School and Georgia State University. She was a graduate of Homer High School in Homer, Ga. She was a retired Supervisor, Accounts Receivable from Ivan Allen Company with over 31 years of service and she also worked for the Baptist Bookstore in Atlanta. She was a member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Women’s Club.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig Dale officiating. Entombment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 11, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ivy Creek Baptist Church Mission or Building Fund.
To express condolences, please sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
