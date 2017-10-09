Elderly woman found in pond

An elderly woman was found in a pond behind her home in Hull Friday afternoon.
Jessie Mae James, 86, of Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, was found dead in a pond at her residence Friday around 5 p.m.
Sheriff Michael Moore said he sees no evidence of foul play. He said he believed she walked down to the pond alone and had an accident or medical situation. The sheriff said he knew James, adding that she was clear-minded and in reasonably good health. He said he believed she had probably walked to the pond with thoughts of her late husband, who used to fish at the pond, and whose death anniversary was nearing.
The sheriff said James’ right shoe was found stuck under the root of a sweet gum tree near the pond and that she was still wearing her eyeglasses when she was found.
“It doesn’t look like foul play at all,” he said.
An incident report from Deputy Gabriel Dalton, who was called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. Friday, offers some details of the incident. Dalton reported that James’ grandson, Matthew James, who lives at the house with his grandmother, couldn’t find Mrs. James. Matthew James called Sheriff Moore to advise him of the situation and the sheriff called 9-1-1.
The grandson said his grandmother had hip surgery in the past and had trouble walking. He also said Mrs. James would often leave the residence but would leave a note about where she was going. Mrs. James’ vehicle and keys were at the residence.
At the scene, Dalton overheard a neighbor’s call on speaker phone about a possible body at a pond at the residence and he began to run to the water. Dalton wrote that he arrived at the pond and saw James’ brother, Elmer James, and the neighbor who made the phone call about the body.
“I began to search the lake and observed what appeared to be someone floating facedown in the middle of the pond,” wrote Dalton. “I observed the body to not be moving whatsoever….I observed a large tree in the vicinity of the pond that housed a cane, a bag of bread and a single shoe near the water’s edge.”
Sheriff Moore and Deputy Christopher Haston arrived at the scene and Coroner Julie Phillips was summoned. Colbert Volunteer firefighters also responded. Fireman Shannon Brown said he knew James and had observed her on the front porch at about 11:30 a.m. Colbert firemen retrieved Mrs. James’ body from the pond.
“I observed the facial area of Jessie Mae James to be bruised, with small lacerations consistent with a fall,” wrote Dalton.
James’ body was sent to Georgia Bureau Investigation’s Crime Lab for examination. A report from the lab is pending.
