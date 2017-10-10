Elsie Nash (10-03-17)

BETHLEHEM - Elsie Nash, 77, passed away October 3, 2017, at Kindred Hospice of Athens, Georgia.
A native of Panama, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earnest “Earnie” Nash; and father, Alfonso Lopez. Mrs. Nash was a retired payroll clerk with Emory-Crawford Long Hospital.
Surviving are children, Douglas, Bethlehem; Tamela, Huntersville, N.C.; grandchildren; mother, Bertha, Panama City, Panama; Brooklyn and Breanna; siblings, Gladys, Alfonso, Ricardo and Milka, all of Panama City, Panama.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 7, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. James V. Rock officiating. Entombment was in the Chapel Mausoleum of Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
