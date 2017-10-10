Rhondal Harley Ferguson, 78, entered into the presence of his Lord on Monday, October 9, 2017, at his residence.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Ferguson was the son of the late William Carl and Adelle Hammond Ferguson. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was retired from General Motors. Mr. Ferguson proudly served in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Smith Ferguson; daughters and son-in-law; Vicki Asbury and Alishia (Darrell) Moss; sons and daughters-in-law; Barry (Michelle) Ferguson, Tracy (Nancy) Ferguson, Richey (Tonya) Ferguson, Sandy Ferguson; brother, Phillip (Ann) Ferguson; sisters, Linda (Charles) Walden, Kathie (Tommy) Ledbetter; 10 grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday October 12, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. The Rev. Darrell Gilmer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Rhondal Ferguson (10-09-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry