COLBERT - Clarence Elmer Scogin, 89, died Tuesday, October 10, 2017.
A native of Colbert, Clarence was the son of the late Walter and Jessie King Scogin. He retired from Vend Inc., where he did maintenance and was an active member at Colbert First Baptist. Clarence served as a deacon in the church and taught Sunday School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelmas Nash Scogin; and brothers, Odel and Farrel Scogin.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Scogin; step-children, Wanda (Larry) Mann, Lin (Steve) Young, Randy McGinnis, and Nelson (Charlene) McGinnis; nephews, Bill Scogin and Robert Scogin; niece, Ann Mauldan; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. with funeral service held Thursday, October 12, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Burial will follow at Colbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home or the Madison County Food Bank.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Clarence Scogin (10-10-17)
