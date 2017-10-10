A Banks County man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in Madison County.
Emanuel Baker, 59, died in a wreck around the 1500 block of Hwy. 174 at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 6. According to county coroner Julie Phillips, Baker’s 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck left the roadway and traveled 440 feet before striking a telephone pole. Phillips said it appears Baker may have had a medical emergency prior to leaving the roadway.
Man killed in Friday wreck
