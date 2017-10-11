Volleyball: Apalachee takes 2nd in area; WBHS finishes 4th; teams set for state

With a starting lineup that included three sophomores and a freshman, Apalachee volleyball coach Joey Alfonso wasn’t sure how his team would match up this season in a competitive GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA.
Alfonso was encouraged with the final results Saturday, as the Wildcats finished second in the area tournament at Winder-Barrow. The Wildcats entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and beat third-seeded Winder-Barrow on Oct. 5 to clinch their first state playoff berth since 2014.
Apalachee (29-22) dropped the winner’s bracket match Saturday morning to Gainesville (17-25, 18-25), then beat Habersham Central (25-21, 25-15) to set up a rematch with Gainesville for the area title. The Wildcats, though, were defeated again by a superior, veteran Red Elephant squad (18-25, 16-25, 19-25).
“They’re a good team,” Alfonso said of Gainesville, which went undefeated this season in area play. “We played hard. We started a lot of young players this year, and to get where we’ve gotten, I’m pretty pleased with it.”
Apalachee will now host Sequoyah, the No. 3 seed from Area 6, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. The Wildcats will have the home-court advantage, but Sequoyah is the higher-ranked team at No. 12. The two teams have met once this season with Sequoyah winning 2-0 (25-20, 25-22) back on Aug. 11.
“This is the toughest area you could match up with in volleyball in the playoffs,” Alfonso said. “But we’re excited to be hosting.”
Meanwhile, an injury-saddled Winder-Barrow team finished fourth in the tournament after entering as the No. 3 seed.
The Bulldoggs (30-20) beat sixth-seeded Dacula (25-19, 25-22) in their first match on Oct. 5 before losing for the third time this season to Apalachee (22-25, 18-25).
That forced a must-win match against Lanier, which Winder-Barrow won in three sets to clinch their playoff berth.
The Bulldoggs got hitters Tari Lampkin and Kori Estes back from ankle injuries but still weren’t at 100 percent. After winning the first game against Habersham Central on Saturday morning, 25-18, the Bulldoggs dropped the next two games 25-18 and 25-20, to finish fourth. The teams split with each other during the regular season finished with identical records, but Winder-Barrow earned the higher seed for the area tournament based on point differential.
“I felt like we played pretty well in the first set. We moved well and hit well,” Winder-Barrow coach David Rows said. “Then we obviously struggled a little bit the rest of the way.”
Winder-Barrow now has the unenviable task of traveling to top-ranked Harrison for a first-round playoff match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re going to go out and compete hard and have fun,” Rows said. “We’re going to look at it as a good learning opportunity for our younger players. We’re not scared to play the stronger teams. If we play well, we can hang with anybody.”
