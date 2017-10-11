Judges appeal to Banks BOC to not leave Piedmont Judicial Circuit

Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge David Motes, with the other judges sitting behind him in a united front, asked the Banks County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 10 meeting not to pull out of the circuit.
The Banks BOC has not addressed the issue in a public meeting or stated what led to the move to leave the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. However, the BOC has approached Rep. Dan Gasaway about introducing legislation to move out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. The Banks BOC has also asked the Habersham County Board of Commissioners for support in its effort to move into the Mountain Judicial Circuit.
Judge Motes, who has been a Superior Court judge for 21 years, said it would not be in the best interest of the citizens of Banks County to leave the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
“We’re concerned about what this will cost the citizens of Banks County and how that will impact them,” Judge Motes said. “I speak for all the judges when I tell you that we’re all committed to serve the citizens of Banks County. That is our job. That is our duty. We will continue to do our duty for as long as we are the judges of the Superior Court of Banks County.”
Judge Motes said that he has enjoyed serving as judge for the people of Banks County.
“We all love the people of Banks County,” he said.
Judge Motes compared Banks County leaving the Piedmont Judicial Circuit as a “divorce.”
“If y’all want a divorce, I want to know why,” he said. “We want to know what your concerns are. Not one of us has been approached about this. Let’s work together for Banks County…Hear our side before you decide. It’s not a decision to be taken lightly…We deserve a chance to be heard.”
The commissioners did not respond after Judge Motes spoke. No action was taken and they quickly moved on to the next item on the agenda.
Those in attendance included Superior Court judges Currie Mingledorff, Joe Booth and Wayne McLocklin, as well as court administrator Stephen Nevels and Banks County Clerk of Court Tim Harper.
