Auburn to cover more of employees’ health insurance premiums

The City of Auburn will cover a higher percentage of its employees’ health insurance premiums next year after City Council unanimously voted Oct. 5 to do so, though with some reservations.
Instead of 70 percent, the city will now cover 75 percent of the employees’ insurance premiums based on a 13.5-percent annual premium increase across the board for all Georgia Municipal Association plans over the next three years.
The city’s portion of the employee group insurance premium has been frozen for the past five years and rate increases have been passed on to the employees.
“The employees are going to have to pay more, but we’re recommending that the city go up (to 75 percent coverage) so the (premium increases) won’t be as devastating on the staff,” city administrator Ron Griffith said.
Under the vote by council, the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2018 will be amended to cover the $30,000 worth of increases, though it won’t be any additional monies. Instead, the various city departments will cover the increases, either through reallocating approved funds or not filling vacant positions.
Council’s vote came a day after it had received the information during a special-called meeting on Oct. 4.
Though he did ultimately vote in favor of Griffith’s recommendation, Councilman Robert Vogel III said he didn’t appreciate the last-minute nature of the proposal, which Griffith said was necessary because the city had just received the options and the city’s open enrollment period begins Oct. 13.
Vogel said he wants the city to have more insurance options next week because the taxpayers will ultimately wind up absorbing the additional costs, even if indirectly through various fee or rate hikes to help the city balance its future budgets.
“You’re asking us to go up $30,000 per year, so the government employee once again gets covered by the taxpayers,” Vogel said during Wednesday’s called meeting. “You have taxpayers who have no insurance, who can’t afford insurance, and you have other taxpayers who pay all of their insurance.”
Councilman Jay Riemenschneider agreed.
“We are between a rock and a hard place,” Riemenschneider said. “We do hit the taxpayers every time.”
Griffith said he understood council’s frustration, but that the city believes it’s necessary to offer employees comparable and attractive compensation packages in order to entice them to work for the city.
Mayor Linda Blechinger said the city covering more of the employees’ premium increases would at least soften the effects of the city not doling out cost-of-living increases this year.
“We have a responsibility to our employees to make sure that, if we’re not giving them cost-of-living increases, that we help them absorb some of this,” Blechinger said.
