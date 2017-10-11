A booming economic recovery and some leftover SPLOST funds are expected to pump up county spending next year while at the same time lower the millage rate this fall.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners set its millage rates last week, along with approving the FY2018 budget.
The millage rate for incorporated towns will be 10.933 mills while the rate for unincorporated areas will be 9.416 mills. Tax bills are expected to be mailed Oct. 20.
The BOC also approved the various fire district tax rates for the county.
See the full story in the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC O.K.’s higher budget, lower tax rate
