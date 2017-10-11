It wasn’t exactly a love-fest, but last week’s political forum for the Jefferson mayoral race saw the two candidates agree more than disagree.
Incumbent Mayor Roy Plott and challenger Steve Quinn answered questions for an hour-and-a-half last Thursday at a political forum sponsored by the Jefferson Area Business Association. Another forum was scheduled for Thursday Oct. 12 hosted by the county GOP.
On only two issues did Plott and Quinn have strongly differing views at last week’s forum: The need for a city property tax cut, and whether or not the city should study building a multi-million dollar aquatics center.
See the full story in the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Plott, Quinn discuss city needs at forum
