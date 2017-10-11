Thieves steal equipment from Harco

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Updated: 2 hours ago
Thieves took thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment from the Harco Rental store on Washington Street in Jefferson Sunday morning.
Two men took only a few minutes to enter the store, load a van and leave.
Film from store cameras shows two men at the store just before 4 a.m. They used a wood ladder, made from 2 by 4s on the front of the building to knock off the sound box so an alarm wouldn’t be heard, the police report says.
The alarm was broken.
The thieves took “several saws, blowers and concrete saws,” some on which locks were cut or broken and pulled from the wall. Much of the equipment taken was the Stihl brand.
