Jackson County authorities are seeking information on a man who threw gas onto a Hoschton convenience store employee and threatened to set him on fire.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Citgo on Hwy. 53 in Hoschton Sunday evening.
A white man wearing a mask and raincoat threw gas on a clerk and threatened to set him on fire if he didn’t give him money. The clerk ran around the counter and fought the suspect who fled the scene and ran towards West Broad Street. A K-9 unit was unable to trace him.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-387-6001 and ask for Captain Dale Dillow or Lt. Kelly LaCount or call the anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
Man poured gas on clerk, demanded money
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry