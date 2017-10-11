Football: Fresh off bye week, BCA gears up for key game with Heritage

With a school-record five wins under its belt this season and a playoff berth essentially clinched, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s football team knows it will be playing at least three more weeks.
But the final two weeks of the season — starting with Friday’s GISA Region 1-AAA battle against the Heritage School will be critical for region seeding and should serve as huge benchmarks for a program that has won the games it was supposed to this year but struggled mightily against tougher competition.
“The games we felt we should have been successful in, we were, but now we’re in a situation where we’ve got a chance to have a statement game,” said BCA coach Lance Fendley of the Knights’ looming matchup with the Hawks in Newnan. Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
BCA (5-3, 2-1 region) lost 49-9 to Heritage at home last season. The Hawks went on to a region championship and 10-1 finish, losing in the state quarterfinals.
This year, all of the Knights’ wins have come against teams that are all below .500, but they’re 0-3 to this point against teams with winning records — suffering losses to Community Christian (45-36), Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg (54-6) and Augusta Prep (56-14).
“We definitely don’t want to add any undue pressure and make this something that it’s not, but this really is a very big game for our program Friday,” Fendley said. “We’ve never beaten these guys since I’ve been here. They remind me a lot of the Community team we lost to in week three. It’s a situation where we’ve got an opportunity to go prove ourselves.
“It will be huge for our psyche if we could go out and play good football and come out on the victorious end. We’ve got to make sure we’re prepared to go out and execute.”
See the full story in the Oct. 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
