Warehouse request denied

In a rare move Monday night, Braselton leaders denied a request for another warehouse in the town.
The Braselton Town Council unanimously opposed Ridgeline Property Group’s annexation and rezoning request for 76 acres off Hwy. 53 near FedEx. Developers planned to construct a one million square foot speculative warehouse, but the property is currently located within the West Jackson Overlay in Jackson County which restricts building size.
(Ridgeline’s request was defeated in Jackson County, too, after it asked for several variances including an increase in building size.)
Pushback against warehouses has grown in Braselton in recent years. While the crowds weren’t as large at the two Ridgeline hearings as they have been for other warehouse requests, opponents still voiced their concerns about increased traffic on Hwy. 53 and they stressed the need to create stricter development codes in the town.
One opponent, Steve Wittry, said at the Thursday work session that small business owners would be hurt. He noted the area is flooded with industrial jobs and local businesses are struggling to fill openings.
Council member Becky Richardson also questioned the unknown impacts the warehouse could have. She cited a traffic study, which predicted the site would have 1,816 daily trips, but noted the actual numbers may have been different.
Richardson said the town has multiple warehouse buildings under construction or vacant. She voiced worries about existing traffic and the traffic those additional sites could create.
“We haven’t seen that impact and yet we’re being asked to annex in another warehouse,” she said, later noting that the council “isn’t obligated” to annex every piece of property that’s requested.
She also cited the growing citizens’ pushback about traffic and the “living environment” caused by the warehouses, but said it seemed those requests have previously “fallen on deaf ears.”
“Enough is enough,” she said. “When will it stop?”
It’s not clear if Braselton’s decision signifies a shift in the council’s views on warehouse growth in the area. But council member Richardson noted it’s the first time the council has struck one down.
It’s also not clear what will happen to the 76-acre property now. The land is already zoned industrial and developers could construct smaller warehouses on the site that meet the West Jackson Overlay requirements (150,000 sq. ft.).
