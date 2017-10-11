No applications yet on reported WJ neighborhood

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Is a massive high-end community planned in Hoschton?

No formal plans have yet been presented on a large tract of land off Hwy. 53, despite unofficial reports of a proposal for a 1,000-plus home residential neighborhood.

Neither Jackson County nor the City of Hoschton have received official applications for the large parcel at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Road (behind the old hospital).

One Jackson County official said the owner may be looking to annex into Hoschton, but the city’s clerk indicated no application has been filed.

The owner of the property did not respond by press time.
