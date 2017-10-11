Rev. ‘Don’ Leaptrott (10-07-17)

ATHENS - Rev. Jesse Donald “Don” Leaptrott, 86, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017.
Born in Wadley, Ga., he was the son of the late Jessie James Leaptrott and Mary Lou Shurling Leaptrott. Don attended the University of Georgia, where he met his wife of almost 66 years, Miriam Louise Davis Leaptrott. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served in the Korean War. Don and Miriam moved to Athens in 1959, where he became the pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church. He remained at Green Acres for over 20 years, and then moved to Zion Baptist Church in Braselton and from there he went to Mars Hill Baptist Church in Watkinsville. Following his time at Mars Hill, Don went to East Athens Baptist Church then to Lexington Baptist Church and finally, he moved back to East Athens Baptist Church where he remained until retirement. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Lynn Leaptrott.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two sons, David James Leaptrott (Leslie Thurmond) and Michael Lee Leaptrott (Veronica); five grandchildren, Katie Leaptrott, Casey Mahon, Stephen Mahon, Brad Thurmond and Donovan Thurmond; and eight great-grandchildren, Destiny, Amber, Corby, Hunter, Kaylee, Aubrey, Madison and Alexis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, at 1 p.m. at East Athens Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, October 13, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1353 Jennings Mill Road, Bogart, GA 30622.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East is in charge of arrangements.
