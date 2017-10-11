TALMO – Franklin Delano Ledford, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2017, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born in Jackson County on February 27, 1936, the son of the late Ollie Andrew and Lillie Jane Ledford. Mr. Ledford was a dedicated employee of Mar Jac Poultry for 38 years. He loved gardening and visits from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a deacon at the Church of God in Commerce for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clomer “Slim” Lamar Ledford, Newt “Shorty” David Ledford, Charlie R. Ledford and William Horace Ledford; and sisters, Ollie Jane Ledford and Cynthia Mae Ledford.
Survivors include his wife, Violet Ann Ledford; sons and daughters-in-law, Tracy and Hilda Ledford, and Michael and Tammy Ledford; grandchildren, Tabitha and Jeremy Kitchens, Selena Ledford, Tyler Ledford and Savannah Ledford; great-grandchildren, Emory and Mason Kitchens and Mechyna Ledford; brothers-in-law, Lee Shelton, Jim and Evelyn Burnette; and sisters-in-law, Janice and Swain Lewallen and Iris Martin.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 12, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ward’s Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from to 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at wardsfh.com
Ward’s Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin Ledford (10-12-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry