The East Jackson volleyball team didn’t win an area title but did not disappoint its coach with its performance.
The Eagles (24-13) finished as 8-AAA runners-up, beating Morgan County (22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24) in the semifinals before losing to rival Jackson County (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) in the finals.
“Our girls played their best game, hands down,” head coach Kortney Kurtz said. “It was a lot of volleyball to be played and they hung in there.”
East Jackson will host Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.
Sydney Mathis was East Jackson’s top hitter in the area tournament with 37 kills, while Desiree Green finished with 62 assists. Erica Tyson totaled 21 digs, while Victoria Palmer had 18 digs and 14 kills.
East Jackson beat Morgan County in four sets in the opener, rallying to win the last three after dropping the first.
“Our games against Morgan County made me so proud of them,” Kurtz said. “They lost their first game, but came out ready to fight for the next three. Morgan County made some big changes with their outside hitter, rotation wise, but our girls were able to adapt and pull out the win.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles play best volleyball ‘hands down’ at area tourney, says coach
