FOOTBALL: Dragons return to region action against Titans

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
At first glance, a 1-5 North Oconee team wouldn’t appear to be much of a departure from last year’s 0-10 squad.

But a closer look at this year’s Titans reveals a different picture.
“They’re playing a good bit harder with more effort,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “Their scores are much closer this year. They’re playing very good defense for the most part … We’ve been very impressed with them. They’re very well coached, and they’re very sound on defense.”
Jefferson (5-1, 1-0) will host North Oconee Friday at 7:30 as Region 8-AAA play resumes.
This game will mark the beginning of a four-game stretch to close out region play as the Dragons aim to repeat as Region 8-AAAA champions. Cathcart believes his team is focused on the task at hand.
“I hope so,” he said. “Certainly, they’ve put themselves in a position to where they should be. They’re all are equally important. No one of these four (games) is more important than any of the other four. A loss in any of them counts the same, and a win in any of them counts the same.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.