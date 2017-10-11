FOOTBALL: Dragons return to region action against Titans

At first glance, a 1-5 North Oconee team wouldn’t appear to be much of a departure from last year’s 0-10 squad.
But a closer look at this year’s Titans reveals a different picture.
“They’re playing a good bit harder with more effort,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “Their scores are much closer this year. They’re playing very good defense for the most part … We’ve been very impressed with them. They’re very well coached, and they’re very sound on defense.”
Jefferson (5-1, 1-0) will host North Oconee Friday at 7:30 as Region 8-AAA play resumes.
This game will mark the beginning of a four-game stretch to close out region play as the Dragons aim to repeat as Region 8-AAAA champions. Cathcart believes his team is focused on the task at hand.
“I hope so,” he said. “Certainly, they’ve put themselves in a position to where they should be. They’re all are equally important. No one of these four (games) is more important than any of the other four. A loss in any of them counts the same, and a win in any of them counts the same.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
