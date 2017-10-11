CROSS COUNTRY: Eagles’ Shane Shelafoe breaks 16-minute mark

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe became the latest runner in the school’s impressive cross-country history to record a sub-16:00 time.


Shelafoe ran a 15:45.80 this past Thursday to win the Mountain Invitational at Helen.
“He ran an incredible race,” coach Tomy Sitton said.
The junior’s time of 15:45.80 was one second faster than that of three-time cross country state champion Chase Kennedy when Kennedy was a juni
