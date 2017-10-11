FOOTBALL: Panthers face Hart County team under new leadership

Hart County’s new coaching staff hasn’t ushered in many additional victories yet, but there’s a sense that this bunch of Bulldogs are better than their 1-5 mark to this point.
“They are,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “They do have some talent. I think they’re doing a great job of coaching them.”
The Panthers travel to Hart County this Friday to face a Bulldog team now under the direction of Rance Gillespie, who has 120 coaching victories and two state championship to his credit.
The Bulldogs — who went 1-9 last season — began the year 0-5 through a tough non-region schedule before routing Franklin County 41-14 on Sept. 29 for their first win. Hart County was off this past Friday.
“Defensively, I think they’re a whole lot better than they were last year,” Worley said. “Offensively, they still have some of the same threats they had last year.”
VENABLE BREAKS RUSHING RECORD
Jackson County’s single-season rushing record holder is now its all-time rushing leader.
With 149 yards on 19 carries against Franklin County — all of which came in a quarter and a half of play before being injured — Noah Venable is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,828 yards, surpassing the total of Panther great Odell Collins, who ran for 2,820 yards during the early 1990s.
“I can say that I feel like this year he has improved every game,” Worley said.
For the full story, see the Oct. 11 issue of the Jackson Herald.
