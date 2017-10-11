West Jackson Middle School caps successful volleyball season

The West Jackson Middle School volleyball team recently closed out a nine-win season which included a runner-up finish in the Winder Area Tournament.

The team opened with a three-set victory over Russell Middle School and then downed Hebron Christian in the semifinals after losing in three sets to the Lions earlier in the season. West Jackson fell to Buford in the finals.
With its second-place finish at Winder, West Jackson advanced to the North Georgia Championships last week, where it was eliminated by eventual tournament runner-up Oconee County.
This successful year coincided with the middle school program being incorporated with the high school program this year. The WJMS squad practiced all season alongside the high school team.
“This was the best season in the history of the West Jackson Middle program,” Jackson County Comprehensive High School coach Ron Fowler said. “We look forward to seeing these girls continue to progress in the years to come.”
