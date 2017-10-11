CROSS COUNTRY: Commerce runners compete at Hebron

The Commerce High School cross country teams put together strong showings at Hebron Christian Academy last week.
The girls’ team finished fifth of 12 teams. They bested teams from South Forsyth, Lanier, Mountain View and Grayson.
Kate Massey finished sixth overall with a time of 23:11.67. Brittany Webb finished 11th overall with a time of 24:07.33. Keila Osorio, Hailey Horton and Della McClung rounded out the top-five finishers.
The boys’ team finished seventh out of 14 teams. They finished ahead of Grayson, Lanier, Mountain View and South Gwinnett, among others.
Jose Manuel Verde finished 10th overall with a time of 19:34.91. Chase Bridges clocked a time of 21:39.67 and JJ Morris finished in 21:47.17. John Bradley and Oscar Diaz finished in the top five.
Commerce’s next meet is next Tuesday at Tallulah Falls.
