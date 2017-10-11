CROSS COUNTRY: Hendley leads Panther runners

Jackson County’s Russell Hendley ran a 17:03 on Thursday at the Mountain Invitational in Helen to pace the Panther cross country team.
Hendley placed 28th overall, finishing ahead of Dawson Miller, who ran a sub-18 minute time of 17:18 to place 36th.
Rounding out the scoring for Jackson County were Cody Ellis (135th, 18:46), Eli Griffeth (148th, 18:59) and Armando Gonzales (174th, 19:32). The Panthers finished 20th overall in the boys’ standings.
On the girls’ side, Kayla Sheppard ran a 21:35 to finish 38th and lead Jackson County to a 16th-place team finish. Jaycie Ponce finished just one second behind Sheppard, taking 39th with a time of 21:36. Rounding out the top five were Hayden Ponce (89th, 23:30), Madeleine Mierzejewksi (92nd, 23:37) and Hazel Allen (110th, 23:56).
