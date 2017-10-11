CROSS COUNTRY: Hendley leads Panther runners

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 11. 2017
Jackson County’s Russell Hendley ran a 17:03 on Thursday at the Mountain Invitational in Helen to pace the Panther cross country team.

Hendley placed 28th overall, finishing ahead of Dawson Miller, who ran a sub-18 minute time of 17:18 to place 36th.
Rounding out the scoring for Jackson County were Cody Ellis (135th, 18:46), Eli Griffeth (148th, 18:59) and Armando Gonzales (174th, 19:32). The Panthers finished 20th overall in the boys’ standings.
On the girls’ side, Kayla Sheppard ran a 21:35 to finish 38th and lead Jackson County to a 16th-place team finish. Jaycie Ponce finished just one second behind Sheppard, taking 39th with a time of 21:36. Rounding out the top five were Hayden Ponce (89th, 23:30), Madeleine Mierzejewksi (92nd, 23:37) and Hazel Allen (110th, 23:56).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.