VOLLEYBALL: 24-win Dragon team faces long trip in first round of state

Jefferson volleyball coach Brittani Lawrence doesn’t know a whole lot about Heritage-Catoosa — her team’s first round opponent at state — but does know it’s a long way off.
The Dragons (24-16), the No. 3 seed out of Area 8-AAAA, face a lengthy trek to the Northwest corner of the state to take on the second-seeded Generals in the first round of the state tournament.
“I do know that it’s two hours and 30 minutes away,” Lawrence said. “So it will definitely be a long travel to get there, so hopefully when we get there, we can get off the bus physically and mentally and go out and play against them.”
Jefferson is no stranger to state playoff matches on the road. It advanced to the Elite Eight last year playing exclusively on the road.
“They should be equipped to travel,” Lawrence said of her players.
Heritage-Catoosa is a 28-win team that fell to a 39-3 Northwest Whitfield team in the Area 6-AAAA finals.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
