Cross Country: BC has strong showing at Mountain Invitational

After strong performances in South Carolina, the Banks County High School cross country teams wanted to keep flexing its muscle on its way to the Region 8-AA meet, which takes place on Oct. 26.
Last week’s test at the Mountain Invitational may have shown both teams’ performances are continuing to peak at the right time as the Leopards and Lady Leopards finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
For the Lady Leopards, it was the “most impressive” race the team has run this season. And for head coach Will Foster, it was the most impressive race he could remember.
“They ran aggressive and confident and it was awesome to see,” he stated.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
