Playoff softball: BC splits vs. Pepperell; Game 3 tomorrow in Homer

The Banks County High School softball team has to go through pivotal Game 3 to advance to second round of the Class AA playoffs after splitting two games Wednesday vs. Pepperell. Game 3 is scheduled for 4 p.m. at home.
The Leopards won Game 1 but dropped Game 2, 7-4.
"It's all about who has the intensity coming in," head coach Tony Bowen said. "Momentum is a big thing and I'm hoping that (Pepperell) didn't steal the momentum away from our team, because we came out strong in the first game.
"Everyone was hitting. Everybody was confident. Even in the second game, I felt like we were still in the game, because we came back and we took the lead."
After taking the lead, Bowen believes his group "relaxed" a little, which allowed Pepperell back into the game.
"Usually, in the past, when we take that lead in the middle of the game, we're usually pretty good and usually lock it down," Bowen explained. "That's a very good-hitting team and you can't relax against a team like that."
Bowen added he doesn't see Pepperell as a four-seeded team, he sees them as a "another competitor that we have to be focused to play against."
