The Winder Police Department has made one arrest and have issued warrants for two other suspects after three men scammed a local resident out of money using religion as their cause.
Bernard Candies, 61, has been charged with felony fraud, exploitation of the elderly and probation violation stemming from the incident last month. Bond has been denied for Candies at this time. Police have identified the other two suspects as 63-year-old Sylvester Jackson and 63-year-old Marvin Scott. Both are wanted for felony fraud and exploitation of the elderly and are believed to be avoiding arrest.
Any information as to their whereabouts can be reported to Winder Police Detective James Schiltz at 678-425-6889 or by email at james.schiltz@cityofwinder.com. tLas
Last month, the victim told police two men followed him into a local store and one approached him while he was shopping. One man asked the victim about his religious beliefs and then told him how they raised money for needy children. The two men convinced the victim to make a monetary donation to a children’s charity and also offered to pray over the money as a way of making the money increase in quantity as well as praying for how much it would help the children.
The men went with the victim to his bank where he withdrew a large sum of cash and placed the money into an envelope. The suspects wrapped the envelope in a cloth they referred to as a prayer cloth. All of the men prayed over the money together asking for the money to be multiplied. The men convinced the victim to not open the cloth or the envelope until he got home or else the prayer would not work. The victim later discovered that the men had apparently swapped the envelope filled with cash with another envelope filled with newspaper while they were praying.
Man arrested, 2 other suspects sought in money scam
