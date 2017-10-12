Area houses busted in pot ring

The recent bust of a large marijuana growing ring involved locations in both Braselton and Hoschton.
The bust led to the arrest of nine people and warrants for three others. Six locations were hit involving 1,500 plants valued at $7.1 million.
Among the locations hits was 1363 Beringer Drive, Hoschton (Barrow County) where an indoor grow operation had 400 plants.
Also hit in the raids was 137 Blanc Way, Braselton (Jackson County) where 200 plants were drying valued at $738,000.
Several locations in Hall County were also involved in the operation and raided by authorities.
Among those charged were Phi Ngoc Luong, 25, Hoschton and Thao Phoung Nguyen, 26, Hoschton.
In addition to a number of state and federal agencies, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.
