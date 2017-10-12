VOLLEYBALL: Panthers dispose of Murray Co. to advance to Sweet 16

The Jackson County volleyball team coasted past its first-round opponent at state and will gear up for a daunting foe in Round Two as the Panthers’ dominant season continues.
Top-seeded Jackson County (32-11) routed No. 4 seed Murray County on Tuesday, winning in straight sets 25-6, 25-9, 25-8. Coach Ron Fowler said his team did a better job of putting away an outmatched foe this time than it perhaps has in the past.
“Not to take anything away from Murray County, but we’re just a good team and I think last night we did a much better job of keeping focus and preparing for the next round by keeping that focus and just playing hard the entire time,” he said.
Jackson County faces No. 2 seed East Hall this Tuesday at home at 6 p.m. in the second-round of the state tournament.
Against Murray County, Jackson County had to be prepared for “anything and everything to come over the net” since the Indians aren’t a typical pass-set-spike team at all times.
“Our girls eventually caught on and made the adjustments they needed to make,” Fowler said.
The victory marked the Panthers’ ninth win in a row and put them one win shy of tying the school record of 33 victories in a season.
In Round Two, Jackson County will face a 31-win East Hall club that split with Jackson County during the regular season. The Panthers swept the Vikings in their season opener on Aug. 5 but lost a three-set match on Aug. 17.
“That game was pretty much back-and-forth, back-and-forth the entire time,” Fowler said. “They’re good. Usually, every year they’re making it to Sweet 16 or a little bit past that.”
The coach pointed out that East Hall’s area includes teams like North Hall and Greater Atlanta Christian.
“Just playing their area schedule, I know they’re going to be much improved since August,” Fowlers said.
Fowler said his team must play a defensive-minded match against East Hall. The Vikings’ top hitter is among the kill leaders in the state, while their setter ranks as one of the top assist leaders state-wide.
He called East Hall “one of the best teams we’ve played all year,”
“It will be interesting to see how we matchup considering we haven’t played them now in almost two months,” Fowler said.
By virtue of its No. 1 seed, Jackson County will again play at home in front of what Fowler hopes will be a noisy crowd.
“We feel like our student section is a huge advantage to play in front of,” Fowler said. “Hopefully, it will be a good environment.”
The winner of this match will move on to the Oct. 21 quarterfinals.
