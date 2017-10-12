SOFTBALL: Panthers advance to Sweet 16 behind surging offense

The hot-hitting Jackson County Panthers have carried their bats into the postseason.
Jackson County bombarded visiting Lumpkin County with 32 runs and 24 hits on Wednesday in a doubleheader sweep of the Indians in the first round of the Class AAA tournament.
The top-seeded Panthers (24-7) won 15-6 in five innings in Game 1 and 17-1 in five innings in Game 2 to set up a Sweet 16 matchup with Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe next week.
“They had a good time,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said of his players. “Almost everybody got into the game (Wednesday) night. It was business as usual for us. They didn’t celebrate like they did for the region championship and that to be expected, of course.”
The two victories extended Jackson County’s winning streak to 10 games.
The Panthers, who actually fell behind 3-0 early in Game 1, finished with 11 hits in the opener. Logan Wright went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Caroline Davis went 2-for-3 with a homer with two runs scored and two RBIs. Brooke Simmons (1-for-3, double) drove home three runs.
“The team learned a valuable lesson (Wednesday) night, I think,” Brannon said. “Most teams only have really one good pitcher … and once we ran Lumpkin County’s pitcher off, our hitters really got hot. So that’s something we’re going to draw on, of course.”
Brooke Kibbe started and threw five innings in Game 1, allowing seven hits and six runs, though none were earned. She walked one and struck out three in moving to 18-1 on the year.
Jackson County then pounded out 13 hits in the night cap in winning by its largest margin of victory this season. Meghan Sorrells led the offensive attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and two runs scored. Kacie Holycross went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Panthers were aided by nine walks as they have scored 12 or more runs in four of its last six games.
“Our strength is definitely our offense, obviously,” Brannon said. “But it’s not one or two kids. Top to bottom, one through nine, any of them can go 3-for-3 or 4-for-4 … That’s what makes our offense good.”
In the circle, starting pitcher Sara Beth Allen allowed three hits and a run over five innings with a walk and three strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and RBI.
Jackson County now turns its attention to a 22-win Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe team, which earned the No. 2 seed out of the highly-competitive Region 6-AAA.
“Their region is very strong,” Brannon said. “It’s a lot like our region where they’re going to have some teams go deep into the playoffs. As far as three-A goes, it’s our region, their region and a couple of others that are going to put multiple teams deep.”
This Sweet 16 matchup will pair two top-10 teams as the Panthers rank third in Class AAA while Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe checks in at No. 4. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus. Jackson County seeks its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2012.
The teams will meet on Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Game 3 is set for Thursday if needed, though no starting time has been announced.
“We’re going to be ready,” Brannon said. “We expect a challenge. We expect a tough game.”
Jackson County is also happy to be hosting these games, which will be the final ones played at Panther Field this season.
“This time of year, it’s big,” Brannon said. “It’s really big. We’ve got a lot of students coming out and a lot of folks coming out They’re comfortable there. It’s our place. We play extra harder at home. It’s tougher for the opponent … Our atmosphere has been really good.”
SOFTBALL: Panthers advance to Sweet 16 behind surging offense
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry