SOFTBALL: Dragons dominate White Co. to advance to Sweet 16

The first round of the state tournament proved to be a more relaxing experience for Jefferson that the region tournament.
After pulling out three 8-AAAA tournament wins by a combined a combined four runs, the top-seeded Dragons blew out visiting White County 8-0 and 12-1 in the opening round of state competition on Wednesday to advance to the Class AAAA Sweet 16.
“Yes, it feels good,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “So we leave the region tournament with one-run games and a shootout — a high, tense environment. And then we came out here and we knew that if we let White County hang around that they could potentially upset us. So we were really focused on making sure that we did what we were supposed to do at the plate.”
The Dragons will move on to face Northwest Whitfield in a Wednesday doubleheader in the second round. Game 3 is Thursday if needed. No times have been set.
Jefferson scored a combined 20 runs in the two games while totaling 20 hits in its convincing round-one win over White County, the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AAAA.
“I’m super proud of the way our kids made adjustments at the plate and hit the ball hard,” Bostwick said.
The lopsided wins allowed Bostwick to empty her bench in both games.
“What was great about that was we get to let our young kids come in and have opportunities and they produced for us and that’s always fun and always encouraging to know our future is bright with these young ones that can come in in the playoffs and still be productive,” Bostwick said.
Dawson Horn went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1, while Giorgia Russell went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Savannah Dooley (1-for-2) drove in two runs. Caroline Brownlee went 2-for-2 and scored two runs.
Sam Vinson went 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs in the night cap, while Horn went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cesyrea Cox went 1-for-3 and drilled a two-run homer in the second inning.
In the circle, Emily Perrin and Sam Vinson combined for a run-ruled shortened no-hitter in Game 1. Perrin threw the first four innings, striking out 11 with one walk. Vinson threw the final inning, striking out two and walking two.
Perrin and Alisyn Ferrell teamed up to throw a two-hitter in Game 2. Perrin threw the first three innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out six. Ferrell threw the final two frames, allowing two hits, a walk and a run. She struck out one batter.
“Emily Perrin came out here and did exactly what she was supposed to,” Bostwick said. “Sam Vinson came in and did what she was supposed to. Alisyn Ferrell is getting some work in. I was happy with the way all three of our pitchers pitched.”
Bostwick added that her pitchers, “could definitely cut down on the walks a little bit.”
“But they’re working and I’m glad they’re getting to work in these situations where the pressure is on a little bit.”
Bostwick said she doesn’t know much about her team’s next-round foe, Northwest Whitfield, other than “they’re a really good ball team.”
“So we will definitely be prepared for some tough games next week,” Bostwick said.
Northwest Whitfield has a 27-4 record but finished as Region 6-AAAA’s No. 2 seed after being upset by Heritage in the region title game.
“I know they’ve got a good record, but we’ve played some tough teams, and I don’t think our record really tells how good of a team we are” Bostwick said. “I put our team in some tough games on purpose, so I think it will be a good matchup and I’m looking forward to it.”
