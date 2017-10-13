Bridges: Magical season continues for WBHS football

In theory, playoff games will always be of more importance than regular season games when it comes to high school football.
However, last Friday’s regular season game for the Winder-Barrow High School football team was as important a contest the program has been a part of in almost 25 years. The fact that the Bulldoggs found a way to earn the win made the game all the more important.
WBHS traveled to region foe Lanier High School and held on for a 24-21 win. The game got a little scary for all Bulldogg faithful in the final seconds but a blocked field goal on the final play of regulation sealed the deal and improved WBHS to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
For a program which until recently had struggled to have much of anything positive to hang its hat on, the win was important for numerous reasons.
It was significant because it showed the 2017 Bulldoggs can defeat a quality region opponent on the road. It was also important because it kept Winder-Barrow’s undefeated record alive. It was significant as well because it was a big step toward the Bulldoggs being able to host a state playoff game in a few weeks.
It was significant because even when it appeared Lanier would pull off a miracle and find a way to tie the game and force overtime, WBHS emerged the winner.
More than four years ago Heath Webb was announced as the head coach of the program. It was the latest effort by school officials to turn around a once proud program which had not been the same since Hall of Fame coach Phil Jones moved on.
The WBHS football program was not just stuck in neutral. It seemed to be going backwards, even when it didn’t seem possible for it to go any further into the depths of despair.
The task probably kept some candidates from applying. The thinking was simply,” This is too big of a job to complete.”
In speaking with Webb prior to this season’s Battle of Barrow matchup, he told me he welcomed the challenge of restoring the pride and glory to the “GG” nation.
“The community and fan base was just so hungry for success,” Webb told me, repeating something similar from previous conversations we’ve had about the program. “When you have that, it’s half the battle. You know the community is going to support what you are trying to do.”
Webb also said that WBHS principal Al Darby was determined to see the program successful once again. Darby is a WBHS graduate himself and a former standout athlete in various sports for the Bulldoggs. One would be hard-pressed to find someone who bleeds red and black more than Darby.
At one point this season I looked at Darby and saw him smiling. The success he so long envisioned for the program was unfolding right before his eyes.
There are still many battles to be won for the WBHS football team in 2017. While being 7-0 is great, Webb, his coaching staff and players are no way satisfied. They want more wins, more success, more milestones to be met. Webb was named the Coach of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily for the team’s 7-0 start. The 2017 season marks the first time since 1994 that WBHS has been ranked in the top 10. The Bulldoggs moved up to No. 7 this week in AAAAAA.
The team will be off this Friday before returning to the 8-AAAAAA battles. Three very important games remain. WBHS is still on track to not only host a state playoff game but to win a region championship.
After the way things unfolded this past Friday at Lanier, don’t go against the 2017 Winder-Barrow High School football team. They are in the top 10 rankings for the first time in decades as well and a community that has been so eager for success is ready for more milestones.
It hasn’t been an easy process but all the right parts are in place now.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback from readers of the Barrow News-Journal at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Magical season continues for WBHS football
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry