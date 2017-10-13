John Fish (10-11-17)

OXFORD - John Fish passed away October 11, 2017, at 54 years of age.
A graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelors in Agricultural Engineering, John received his Masters from Georgia College and State University. He was a dedicated employee at Central Georgia EMC for 30-plus years and a member at Covington First United Methodist Church. John adored his family and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him, including his dog, Ellie. John was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Pat (Noall) Fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Jo Anna Fish; daughters and son-in-law, Emily and Mark Yancey, Allison Fish; sons, John David Fish, Andrew Fish; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Allen Mask, Beth Cline, Barbara and Mike Criswell; brother, David Fish; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 15, 3 p.m., at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, with the Revs. Dr. Douglas Gilreath and Jan McCoy officiating. Friends may visit with his family at the church, prior to his service, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University Hospital, 1365 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, is in charge of arrangements.
