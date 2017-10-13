Leonard Powell McElhannon, Sr. (10-11-17)

UNION POINT, GA - Leonard Powell McElhannon, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Boswell Parker Health & Rehabilitation in Greensboro, Ga. at the age of 79.
Leonard was born in Greensboro, Ga. on October 6, 1938, the son of the late Johnny McElhannon and Ursula Weatherford McElhannon. He attended Greensboro High School and on October 11, 1959, he married the former Sarah Sellers. He worked for Athens Regional Engineering Department as a painter. He loved to travel, especially in the mountains, watching sports, and NASCAR. Leonard was a member of the Union Point Worship Center. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Michael McElhannon; mother, Ursula McElhannon; father, Johnny McElhannon; and brother, William McElhannon and his wife Ruth.
In addition to his wife, Sarah Sellers McElhannon of Union Point, he is survived by his son, Leonard Powell McElhannon, Jr. and wife Ashley, Between, Ga.; daughter, Stephanie Ward and her husband Gregg, Athens; six grandchildren, Suzanne, Alexander, Mia, Charles, Leia and Sophia; great-grandchild, Chase; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 15, at 3 p.m. at the Union Point Worship Center, 208 Lamb Avenue, Union Point, GA, with the Revs. Dennis Mitchell and Brenda Vandiver officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Rhodes Street, Union Point. Serving as pallbearers will be Alex McElhannon, Andrew McElhannon, Derek Wynne, Devin Mitchell, Christian Heiss, and Stephanie Ward. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Union Point Worship Center.
Callaway Funeral Home, 208 N. Rhodes Street, Union Point, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccomonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
