Panthers offense stutters without Venable

All season long, Jackson County has relied on senior running back Noah Venable to lead their offense. So, it’s no surprise that without him, their offense struggles.
The Panthers couldn’t muster much more than Len Hilbert’s 91 yards in a 41-14 loss to Hart County Friday night.
“As a team, we didn’t play very fast. It didn’t matter if Venable or Payne were out here, we have to play faster as a team and stop worrying about making mistakes, that’s what it comes down to,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “We put our defense in some bad situations, had the ball on their side of the field and didn’t capitalize, we can’t do that. Those opportunities we have, we have to score.”
Jackson County (4-4, 1-2) took several hard shots from Hart County early in the game. The Bulldogs marched down field in almost six minutes to score on their opening possession. Their second touchdown drive was much quicker with a 64-yard run up the middle by their quarterback O’Neal Anderson. Their other quarterback, Luke Lee, added another score with an 18-yard pass late in the first quarter to put Hart County ahead 21-0.
The Panthers found some success throughout the second quarter offensively and defensively, but not enough to put any points on the board. But late in the second quarter, Hart County used a 47-yard run to reenergize their offense. They punched it in a few plays later to go ahead 28-0 at halftime.
After Hart County pinned Jackson County at the one-yard line on a punt, they intercepted a pass to take possession at the Panthers four-yard line. The scored three plays later to extend their lead to 35-0.
Jackson County finally found some offensive success late in the third quarter after making a change at quarterback from Grey Akins to Landon Youngblood. He completed a 25-yard pass to Drew Osteen to get the offense moving. Then Hilbert scored from four yards out a few plays later to give Jackson County their first touchdown of the night.
Youngblood hooked up with Osteen again for a 36-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 35-14.
“In the second half, we started doing some things better, in the first half we had to learn some things up front and in the backfield, and through the game we got a little better.”
After that however, Jackson County’s offense fell apart. On their next possession, a snap flew over Youngblood’s head into the end zone for a safety. Hart County intercepted Youngblood late in the game and returned the ball 61 yards to the end zone to increase the lead to 44-14.
Youngblood added 72 yards on five completions with one touchdown. The rest of the Panthers offense combined for just 55 yards.
