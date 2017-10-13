Football: Dykhouse helps Leopards roll past Patriots, 38-14

Coming off a loss to Rabun County two weeks ago, the Banks County High School football team sat at 1-1 in the region standings, which put them in the “same boat” the team faced last season, according to head coach Josh Shoemaker.
Like last year, the team responded with an emphatic win, defeating Oglethorpe County 38-14 in Lexington.
“It was a huge game for us,” Shoemaker said. “I preached to (the team) all week that this was not just another opponent, just another game, that was not the cliché.
“This was a big game for us. We had to win this football game.”
Shoemaker “challenged” the Leopards (3-4, 2-1 Region 8-AA) to step off the bus “prepared” to play. The team showed it was as Clayton Dykhouse returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The Leopards never trailed in the game. ,”
“They did well,” Shoemaker said. “They got off the bus ready to play. I was proud of them.”
Dykhouse led the Leopards’ offense 185 rushing yards on nine carries. He rushed for one touchdown.
“(Dykhouse) is huge to this offense,” Shoemaker said. “There’s no mystery that the (offense) is going to run through 22.
“I mean whether he’s at quarterback or we hand it to him, he’s a special kid that plays the game the right way and gets after it. So, I’m proud for him. Just like any other team that’s got a kid that’s really good, but if we don’t block for him, he’s not any good at all. The most important thing is we blocked really well up front and our receivers blocked really well on the perimeter for him.”
Freshman quarterback Mason Thomas went 4 of 8 through the air for 101 yards and two touchdowns. All four completions were to four different wide receivers: Jacob Lehotsky, Blake Segars, Gatlin Lunsford and Jace Bennett.
Lehotsky’s catch went for 50 yards and a score. Segars’ catch went for 26 yards. Lunsford’s catch was for 15 yards and a touchdown and Bennett’s catch went for 10 yards.
The Leopards’ defense played well through most of the game, snagging an interception and allowing only 264 yards of offense for the Patriots.
After the opening kickoff, the Leopards’ offense kept the momentum rolling as Dykhouse rushed for nine yards and 64 yards, respectively, to set the offense up at the 2-yard line. Terrance Walker cleaned up the drive, scoring from two yards away. He finished the game with 43 rushing yards on five carries. After a Dykhouse 2-point conversion, the lead was 14-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
The Leopards ended the ensuing Patriots’ drive with an interception by Jeffrey Evans. The offense didn’t squander the extra possession, going 50 yards in eight plays, ending with a Mason-to-Lunsford 15-yard touchdown with 11:54 left in the second quarter.
The Patriots responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive, aided by four first downs in six plays. The score came with 5:46 left until halftime and the Leopard lead was 21-7.
The Leopards were able to find the end zone again before halftime as Mason found Lehotsky for a 50-yard score and a 28-7 lead at the break.
On their first possession of the second half, the Leopards got three points when Oscar Reyes connected on a 36-yard field goal.
The Patriots responded with a touchdown drive to keep within shouting distance at 21-14; however, Dykhouse put the game away, scoring his lone rushing touchdown on a 56-yard run with 9:46 left in the game.
