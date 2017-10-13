Jefferson 44, North Oconee 0: Passing attack sparks Dragons in homecoming win

On a night when Jefferson High School retired two jerseys and named its homecoming queen, the football team made time for some on-the-field highlights, too.
With North Oconee keying to stop the Dragons’ running game, senior quarterback Bryce Moore torched the Titans for 276 passing yards and three touchdowns as Jefferson romped past North Oconee 44-0 on Friday at home.
“We’re turning into more of a balanced offense,” Moore said. “Guys are playing off (tailback) Colby (Wood), which everybody should. It’s fun turning into a balanced offense. It’s going well.”
Jefferson scored on each of its seven possessions in topping the 40-point mark for the fourth time this year.
“In terms of offense, I think we may have scored every possession,” coach Gene Cathcart said. “That’s a very productive night.”
Moore threw touchdown passes to Zac Corbin (19 yards), Colby Wood (13 yards) and Justin Cole (6 yards) on a 20-of-25 night through the air as Jefferson won its fourth straight game.
Sammy Elegreet led all Jefferson receivers with four catches for 86 yards.
“Our guys got open when they had to — Sammy, Sunshine (Zac Corbin), Colby and even Justin, our fullback,” Moore said. “They’re getting open in space, so it’s helping me out a lot.”
“He did a great job,” Cathcart said of Moore. “We tried to mix it up a little bit and spread it around. He did a good job. Them having an open week, they gave us some different look that we kind of were expecting.”
Wood had a solid night, too, in his first action since the first half of the Sept. 22 Gainesville game, running for 107 yards and a touchdown and catching a touchdown pass.
Meanwhile, the Dragon defense notched its second consecutive shutout and third of the season. North Oconee’s best chance of scoring came in the first quarter when it drove to the Dragon 17, but Jefferson’s defense recorded back-to-back tackles-for-loss, forcing a field goal attempt, which the Titans botched. North Oconee moved to the Dragon 35 in the second quarter, but Corbin ended the drive with an interception.
“Our defense pitched another shutout,” Moore said. “Defense wins championships. Offense just puts up points.”
Cathcart credited defensive coordinator Tom Parker and his staff.
“That staff, we’re so well prepared defensively, and our kids are in such good position,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson built up a 24-0 lead by halftime with Wood scoring on a five-yard run, Moore throwing touchdown passes to Corbin and Wood and Hayden Kilgore kicking a 25-yard field goal.
The Dragons then opened the second half with their most interesting scoring drive night of the night. Jefferson faced a 1st and 51 after an offensive pass interference call, followed by back-to-back 15-yard penalties on Cathcart who had voiced his displeasure.
“I acted like a spoiled 12-year-old kid with the officials, and I apologize for that,” Cathcart said. “I didn’t set a very good example for our guys.”
Still, Jefferson managed to knock out a first down — with Elegreet snagging a key 31-yard pass on the drive — and scored with Moore throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole to up the lead to 30-0.
Cathcart said he’s actually faced worse than 1st-and-51 in his coaching career.
“Actually, I’m embarrassed to tell you I’ve faced a 3rd-and-56 before … I kept putting our kids in a bind and they kept responding,” he said. “So, I was very proud of them.”
Donsha Gaither added a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Colby Clark tacked on a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth as the Dragons completed the rout.
“It’s nice to have Donsha and Colby Clark to come in, and Justin,” Cathcart said. “Justin Cole played an outstanding game.”
It was a festive night overall for Jefferson. In addition to homecoming, the school retired the jerseys of former Jefferson baseball star Chris Beck, who now pitches for the Chicago White Sox, and former football standout Brandon Mosley, who played three seasons in the NFL.
Jefferson also won its ninth consecutive home game and remained in a first-place tie in Region 8-AAAA with St. Pius X — which it plays next week — with the victory.
“It was a good night, homecoming night,” Cathcart said. “I’m just glad to see it in the rearview mirror.”
