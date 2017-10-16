D’ville roundabout work on schedule

Work continues on Danielsville’s new roundabout, even though things have been a bit messy at the intersection recently, especially during tropical storm Irma’s winds and rain that blew through early last month.
Mayor Todd Higdon met with the Department of Transportation and utility representative recently and said by phone that the DOT agreed that they had not done a very good job of managing the mud and mess at the intersection. He said the rep told him workers would have the area cleaned up by the end of this week. Higdon also said the project remains on schedule, with grubbing, grading and paving still set to begin in late spring after the end of the 2017-18 school year.
He said effects to traffic should be minimal from here on out until the actual roundabout construction begins.
Higdon told the council at the OCT. 11 business meeting that new water lines were 70 percent complete and that new sewer lines were beginning to go in at the construction site.
He also noted that power, phone and cable lines had to be relocated, in that order, and that Georgia Power had already installed new power poles and lines. Work on Windstream telephone lines and gas lines will now begin.
The tropical storm force winds of Irma also left the city’s maintenance department with a good bit of clean up, but no major damage to any of the city’s structures, Mayor Higdon told the council Monday night. He said the maintenance department had been a little overwhelmed collecting tree limbs and other debris, which remains in a large pile until the state’s burn ban is lifted. Higdon also wanted to remind citizens that the county also has a place for disposal of limbs at the transfer station just outside town.
In other business, the council voted to accept a five-year structural lease agreement with Paladin Wireless for broadband antenna space on the city’s two water towers. Paladin will pay $200 per month per tower for the first year, with a built in $25 increase in rent per month per tower each year after that.
The council also heard a first reading of a new ordinance of licensed business regulations within the city that the council hopes will build in more protections for the tenants of leased buildings.
Also, a $20,050 property lien on the Cecil Hart property beside the E-911 office was satisfied by a family member. The city had placed the lien in order to get the small tract cleaned up to meet city codes.
D’ville roundabout work on schedule
