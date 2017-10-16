BOGART - Barbara Huff, 72, formerly of Winder, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017.
A native of Marietta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Bessie Hudson Newton. Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Huff. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Surviving are children, Johnny (Ashley Powell) Huff, Jefferson, Rosalind (Neal) McElroy, Bogart, and Michael Huff, Winder; grandchildren, Brandon Huff, Chad Huff, Dustin Huff, Justin Huff, Joshua Huff, Shane Huff, Brittany McElroy and Mason Huff; great-grandchildren, Channing Wade, Tinsley McElroy, Cameron Huff, Tyler Huff, Logan Huff, Ashton Huff, McKenzie Huff and Kiley Huff; and siblings, Brenda Redmon, Margaret Woody, Johnnie Croft and Jack Newton, all of Marietta.
A funeral service was held Friday, October 13, at the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Aaron officiating. Pallbearers were Chad Huff, Brandon Huff, Josh Huff, Travis Brown, Jason Moon and Johnny Huff. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Barbara Huff (10-09-17)
