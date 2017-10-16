STATHAM - John “Tommy” Thomas McElreath, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 13, 2017, surrounded by his family.
A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Mr. McElreath retired with Caterpillar in the shipping and receiving/logistics department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis McElreath and Margreat Dyer McElreath.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elouise “Ellie” Waters McElreath, Statham; son, John (Suzanne) McElreath, Jr; daughters, Becky Dillard, Tanya McElreath Sanford, Rochester, N.Y., Regina Crow, and Nikki (Paul) McElreath-Britt; grandchildren, Cindi, Jamie (Jeanie), Savannah, and Cale McElreath, Kayleigh, Alexander, and Nicholas Sanford, Kate Britt, Charlie, Adam, and Toby Dillard, T.J (Kelsey) Mobley, Rachel (Tyler) Surrency, Samantha, Joseph Crow, and David Smith.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, October 15, at the Smith Memory Chapel in Winder, with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice of Athens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
‘Tommy’ McElreath (10-13-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry