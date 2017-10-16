DANIELSVILLE - Elizabeth Gail Nelms, born January 15, 1958, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late James (Pete) R. Dickerson and Mary (Billie) M. Dickerson. Gail loved her family deeply and was so loved deeply by her family. Though Gail had no biological children of her own, she was a mother to so many! She touched so many lives while on this earth.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Guy Reno, Danielsville, and Shirley and Larry Ayers, Bowersville; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Gail Dickerson, Danielsville; and loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and a host of lifetime friends.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17. Interment will follow in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home of Frances and Guy Reno in Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Gail Nelms (10-14-17)
